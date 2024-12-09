Jay Huff News: Pours in 17 points

Huff supplied 17 points (6-14 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 24 minutes during Sunday's 140-112 win over Washington.

Huff had the hot hand off the bench as he produced his 14th game of the season with double-digit points. His lack of peripheral stats makes him a tough sell outside of deeper formats, however, as he's averaging 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers through five December outings.