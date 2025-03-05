Jay Huff News: Recalled to NBA

The Grizzlies recalled Huff from the G League's Memphis Hustle on Tuesday.

Huff logged 33 minutes in Tuesday's 118-108 G League loss to the South Bay Lakers, finishing with 21 points (7-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and four blocks. He was recalled right after the game and will continue to provide emergency depth at the NBA level, although he could be asked to step up in the absence of Jaren Jackson (ankle).