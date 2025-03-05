Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jay Huff headshot

Jay Huff News: Recalled to NBA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

The Grizzlies recalled Huff from the G League's Memphis Hustle on Tuesday.

Huff logged 33 minutes in Tuesday's 118-108 G League loss to the South Bay Lakers, finishing with 21 points (7-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and four blocks. He was recalled right after the game and will continue to provide emergency depth at the NBA level, although he could be asked to step up in the absence of Jaren Jackson (ankle).

Jay Huff
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now