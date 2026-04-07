Jay Huff headshot

Jay Huff News: Rejoining starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Huff is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus Minnesota, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Huff is supplanting Micah Potter at center in the starting lineup Tuesday. Over his last five starting appearances, Huff has averaged 11.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.2 three-pointers in 24.1 minutes per game.

Jay Huff
Indiana Pacers
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