Jay Huff News: Retreating to bench
Huff won't start Thursday's game against the Nets.
The 28-year-old center will retreat to the second unit in favor of Micah Potter on Thursday. Huff has averaged 7.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 blocks in 19.0 minutes per tilt over his last five outings off the bench.
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