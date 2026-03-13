Jay Huff News: Scores 10 off bench
Huff racked up 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds and three blocks over 14 minutes during Thursday's 123-108 loss to the Suns.
With the Pacers ramping up Ivica Zubac, the center minutes could be hard to come by for Huff. He's a solid per-minute fantasy producer, making his role worth monitoring closely. Plus, the Pacers will likely be very cautious with Zubac.
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