Jay Huff News: Scores 10 off bench

Huff racked up 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds and three blocks over 14 minutes during Thursday's 123-108 loss to the Suns.

With the Pacers ramping up Ivica Zubac, the center minutes could be hard to come by for Huff. He's a solid per-minute fantasy producer, making his role worth monitoring closely. Plus, the Pacers will likely be very cautious with Zubac.