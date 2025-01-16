Jay Huff News: Scores 11 points in return

Huff ended with 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), one rebound and one block across 11 minutes during Wednesday's 129-115 win over the Spurs.

Huff returned from a one-game absence, adding depth to the center rotation in Memphis. The team is currently running with Huff, Zach Edey and Brandon Clarke, limiting the opportunities for all three. Whatever they are doing seems to be working, meaning Huff is unlikely to move into a sizeable role, at least not with the team's current mindset.