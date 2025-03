Huff logged 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds and two blocks over 25 minutes during Monday's 120-118 victory over the Suns.

Huff made his second start of the season Monday due to the absences of Zach Edey (ankle) and Jaren Jackson (ankle). Huff made the most of the opportunity, but his fantasy upside will be tied to Edey's availability.