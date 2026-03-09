Jay Huff headshot

Jay Huff News: Scores 16, shines defensively

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Huff ended with 16 points (5-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist, five blocks and one steal over 22 minutes during Sunday's 131-111 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Huff needed 15 shots and only made 30 percent of his threes en route to his 16-point outing, but his real value came on the defensive end with six combined steals-plus-blocks. Huff has scored in double digits while providing multiple blocks in three of his last four starts, and he's averaging 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.1 blocks per game since the All-Star break.

Jay Huff
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
