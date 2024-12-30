Jay Huff News: Scores 17 off bench

Huff produced 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound and two assists across 17 minutes during Sunday's 130-106 loss to Oklahoma City.

With Zach Edey (concussion), Santi Aldama (ankle) and Brandon Clarke (knee) all sidelined, Huff stepped up for the shorthanded Grizzlies in his largest workload since Dec. 8. Huff has made the most of his limited minutes all season and will be on the streaming radar unless the Grizzlies get some reinforcements back for Tuesday's game against the Suns.