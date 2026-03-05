Jay Huff headshot

Jay Huff News: Scores 18 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Huff notched 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 130-107 loss to the Clippers.

Huff seems to have a tight grip on the starting center role in Indiana, at least until Ivica Zubac (ankle) is ready to make his Pacers debut, but there's no question that he's taking advantage of the opportunity. Huff has started in all but one of the Pacers' last 13 games and is averaging a solid line of 11.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the floor. Huff has scored in double digits eight times in that span, and he's likely to remain in a starting role for Friday's matchup against the Lakers.

Jay Huff
Indiana Pacers
