Jay Huff News: Scores 18 points Saturday

Huff closed with 18 points (7-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one block in 19 minutes during Saturday's 124-111 victory over the Magic.

Huff has been impressive through three regular-season games, and he has averaged 13.0 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 63.6 percent from the field across 19.0 minutes per game. The 27-year-old is on a two-way pact and buried in a deep Memphis frontcourt, though his play thus far bodes well for his playing time outside of the G League.