Jay Huff News: Shines off bench

Huff recorded 20 points (7-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 14 minutes during Saturday's 124-107 victory over the 76ers.

Huff dominated in the post in Saturday's win, making 70.0 percent of his tries from the field while also contributing at the rim with a swat. Playing time has been somewhat limited for the big man so far this season behind Zach Edey, so while his most recent appearance was impressive, it's unfair to expect this type of production from Huff moving forward.