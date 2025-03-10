Jay Huff News: Starting Monday vs. Phoenix

Huff is in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the Suns on Monday.

Huff has seen inconsistent playing time with the Grizzlies, but the big man will make his second start of the season Monday due to the absences of Zach Edey (ankle) and Jaren Jackson (ankle). Huff's first start was Nov. 13 against the Lakers, and he finished that game with six points, three rebounds, one block and one steal over 13 minutes.