Jay Huff News: Strong line in loss
Huff posted 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 137-130 loss to the Lakers.
Huff continues to take advantage of the injury-depleted frontcourt in Indiana. He's seeing 25.9 minutes over his last three games, averaging 10.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 three-pointers on 61.1 percent shooting from the field.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jay Huff See More
-
General NBA Article
Top Stat Specialists Available in Fantasy Basketball to Boost Your TeamYesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 215 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 818 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Add Huff, Sharpe & Achiuwa for Playoff Push34 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1044 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jay Huff See More