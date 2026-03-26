Jay Huff headshot

Jay Huff News: Strong line in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Huff posted 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 137-130 loss to the Lakers.

Huff continues to take advantage of the injury-depleted frontcourt in Indiana. He's seeing 25.9 minutes over his last three games, averaging 10.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 three-pointers on 61.1 percent shooting from the field.

Jay Huff
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jay Huff See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jay Huff See More
Top Stat Specialists Available in Fantasy Basketball to Boost Your Team
NBA
Top Stat Specialists Available in Fantasy Basketball to Boost Your Team
Author Image
Mike Barner
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
18 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Add Huff, Sharpe & Achiuwa for Playoff Push
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Add Huff, Sharpe & Achiuwa for Playoff Push
Author Image
Alex Barutha
34 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
44 days ago