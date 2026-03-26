Jay Huff News: Strong line in loss

Huff posted 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 137-130 loss to the Lakers.

Huff continues to take advantage of the injury-depleted frontcourt in Indiana. He's seeing 25.9 minutes over his last three games, averaging 10.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 three-pointers on 61.1 percent shooting from the field.