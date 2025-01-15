Jay Huff News: Upgraded to available

Huff (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Huff is good to go despite managing a knee injury, though it's not certain he'll take the court against San Antonio after sitting out Monday's loss to Houston as a coach's decision. The 26-year-old big man is averaging 7.6 points, 0.7 blocks and 1.6 threes while shooting 44.0 percent from three-point range over his last seven appearances.