Jay Scrubb News: Adds 10 points in return
Scrubb (illness) finished with 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 17 minutes Thursday during the G League Maine Celtics' 107-106 win over the Long Island Nets.
Scrubb was cleared to return Thursday following a brief absence due to illness, and he provided a nice boost off the bench. He's scored in double figures in back-to-back appearances and has been strong at the rim, tallying at least one block in six straight matchups.
Jay Scrubb
Free Agent
