Jay Scrubb News: Adds 17 off bench in G League

Scrubb registered 17 points (7-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals over 29 minutes Friday during the G League Maine Celtics' 105-90 win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Scrubb was impressive across the board, scoring in double figures for a fifth straight matchup while also falling two rebounds shy of a double-double. He's off to a strong start to the G League Regular Season, averaging 15.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.0 steals across five appearances.