Jay Scrubb News: Another productive G League game

Scrubb registered 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds and four steals over 20 minutes Wednesday during the G League Maine Celtics' 125-95 win over the Iowa Wolves.

Scrubb led the Maine Celtics' bench in scoring Wednesday and was the team's second-leading scorer behind Baylor Scheierman (20). Over his last 10 G League outings, Scrubb has averaged 16.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.9 steals over 26.5 minutes per game while coming off the bench.