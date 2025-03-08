Jay Scrubb News: Drops 18 points in win

Scrubb supplied 18 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 21 minutes during Friday's 114-110 G League win over the Cleveland Charge.

Scrubb finished as the club's second-leading scorer, offering a spark from the second unit while tying his season-high mark in three-pointers made. The 24-year-old is averaging 12.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.9 three-pointers, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals across 22.0 minutes per contest in 35 G League outings.