Jay Scrubb News: Leading scorer off bench

Scrubb played 25 minutes Wednesday during Maine's 129-100 win versus Windy City and recorded 26 points (10-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two steals.

Scrubb had a dominant despite coming off the bench Wednesday as he scored a season-high 26 points and connected on 50.0 percent of his field-goal attempts. Across 37 games played this season, the 24-year-old is averaging 13.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists.