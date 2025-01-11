Jay Scrubb News: Pours in 23 points

Scrubb logged 23 points (8-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, one assist, three steals, one block and three turnovers across 35 minutes of Friday's G League loss to the Raptors 905.

Scrubb and JD Davison combined for 48 points, but the Celtics weren't able to pull out the win. This game was a step in the right direction for Scrubb, as the guard is shooting 36.7 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from beyond the arc this season.