Jay Scrubb News: Productive off bench

Scrubb played 24 minutes Friday during Maine's 123-109 loss to Westchester and logged 20 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal.

Scrubb continues to produce off the bench for Maine as he's now scored at least 20 points in five of his last seven games played. The 6-foot-4 guard is now averaging 12.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists across his first 24 outings of the season.