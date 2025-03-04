Jay Scrubb News: Provides spark off bench

Scrubb recorded 22 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 122-111 win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Scrubb was Maine's second-leading scorer Tuesday despite coming off the bench. Scrubb is averaging 15.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 24.5 minutes across 24 appearances in 2024-25.