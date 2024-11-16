Jay Scrubb News: Scores 12 points off bench

Scrubb (elbow) scored 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and grabbed one rebound in 17 minutes during Friday's 127-100 G League loss to the Westchester Knicks.

Scrubb missed the G League season opener due to an elbow injury but has appeared in two straight contests since. He has shot 4-for-12 from deep in those two appearances, averaging 10 points per game.