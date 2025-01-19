Jay Scrubb News: Scores 20 points off bench

Scrubb logged 20 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block across 20 minutes played Saturday during Maine's 112-109 loss versus College Park.

Scrubb led the team in steals and finished second in points scored Saturday despite coming off the bench. The 24-year-old's hot streak continued, as he's now scored 20 or more points in four of his last five games played.