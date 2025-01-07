Fantasy Basketball
Jay Scrubb News: Struggles with efficiency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Scrubb tallied 17 points (6-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 118-115 loss to the Mad Ants.

Scrubb was Maine's leading rebounder despite coming off the bench Tuesday. Scrubb has struggled with his efficiency over his last seven appearances, shooting just 35.6 from the field and 27.3 percent from three.

