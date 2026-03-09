Jayden Nunn headshot

Jayden Nunn Injury: Out of action in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Nunn (undisclosed) didn't play in Sunday's 119-118 G League win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

The Austin Spurs haven't specified the reasoning behind Nunn's absence, leaving the undrafted rookie's status up in the air for future contests. Nunn's void in the lineup is significant, as he's averaging 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.8 minutes per tilt through 24 G League regular-season games.

Jayden Nunn
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now