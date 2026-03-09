Jayden Nunn Injury: Out of action in G League

Nunn (undisclosed) didn't play in Sunday's 119-118 G League win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

The Austin Spurs haven't specified the reasoning behind Nunn's absence, leaving the undrafted rookie's status up in the air for future contests. Nunn's void in the lineup is significant, as he's averaging 13.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.8 minutes per tilt through 24 G League regular-season games.