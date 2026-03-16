Jayden Nunn News: Adds 18 points in loss
Nunn recorded 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes Sunday during the G League Austin Spurs' 106-104 loss to Stockton.
Nunn turned in another solid showing and has now scored in double figures in back-to-back games. He's gotten off to a strong start to March by putting up double digits in the scoring column in four of his first five appearances.
Jayden Nunn
Free Agent
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