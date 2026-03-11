Jayden Nunn News: Back in action Tuesday

Nunn (undisclosed) closed with two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 94-86 G League win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Nunn sat out Sunday's 119-118 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce for undisclosed reasons, but he was able to make a quick return to the floor Tuesday. The 22-year-old's workload should increase soon -- Nunn is averaging 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.2 minutes per game over 25 G League regular-season contests.