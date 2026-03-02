Jayden Nunn News: Erupts for 30 points

Nunn tallied 30 points (11-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists and one block in 42 minutes Sunday during the G League Austin Spurs' 121-118 win over the Memphis Hustle.

Nunn paced his team in scoring and did so in an efficient manner. This marks the first time this season he's reached the 30-point mark, and he also set season highs in rebounds and assists in the victory. Nunn is now averaging 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals through 23 regular-season appearances.