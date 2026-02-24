Jayden Nunn News: Plays well in win

Nunn finished with 22 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block in 37 minutes of Sunday's 102-97 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

Nunn led his team offensively Sunday as the Spurs improved to 14-8. Nunn is in the midst of a terrific campaign with 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 three-pointers in 28.4 minutes per contest.