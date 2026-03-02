Jaykwon Walton News: Limited production in win

Walton (illness) added three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 17 minutes in Sunday's 121-118 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

Walton saw solid playing time off the bench but struggled with his shot in Sunday's win. The 24-year-old missed Tuesday's contest due to an illness but has appeared in each of the past three games for Austin, logging 15-plus minutes in two of those outings.