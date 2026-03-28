Jaykwon Walton News: Out for personal reasons

Walton didn't play in Friday's 123-101 G League loss to the Grand Rapids Gold as he dealt with personal matters.

Walton just recently joined Birmingham after featuring as a second-unit option for the Rip City Remix throughout the season, so his absence was a minor blow to the team's depth in the final regular-season game. With the Squadron eliminated from the competition, he'll likely be back for the 2026-27 campaign but may not be too valuable until he improves on his numbers of 3.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.