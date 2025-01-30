Jaylan Gainey News: Big impact off bench in G League

Gainey posted 10 points (5-6 FG), eight rebounds, four assists and five blocks in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 132-113 win over Valley.

Gainey provided a spark off Salt Lake City's bench on both sides of the floor Wednesday with a season-high 10 points and five blocks. The undrafted rookie is averaging 3.2 points 2.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.5 blocks in 11.9 minutes while shooting 70.3 percent from the floor over 17 G League games this season.