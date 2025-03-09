Fantasy Basketball
Jaylan Gainey News: Team-high 10 rebounds in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Gainey closed with eight points (4-4 FG) and 10 rebounds in 24 minutes during Sunday's 129-121 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

Gainey made his first start since the Feb. 5 loss to the G League Lakers, leading the team in rebounds Sunday. The 25-year-old has made just four starts in 19 games during the G League regular season, failing to score in double figures in eight consecutive outings.

