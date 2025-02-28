Fantasy Basketball
Jaylen Brown Injury: Active for shootaround Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Brown (thigh), who is questionable for Friday's game against Cleveland, participated in shootaround Friday, Celtics beat reporter Bobby Krivitsky reports.

Brown missed Wednesday's loss to Detroit due to the thigh injury, though his participation in shootaround bodes well for his status Friday. Sam Hauser and Al Horford are candidates to draw the start if Brown is sidelined. Over his last five outings, the 28-year-old swingman has averaged 21.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 32.4 minutes per contest.

