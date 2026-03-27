Jaylen Brown headshot

Jaylen Brown Injury: Considered day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Brown (calf), who has already been ruled out for Friday's game against Atlanta, is considered day-to-day, according to Jay King of The Athletic

Brown won't suit up for Friday's meeting with the Hawks. However, it appears there's a chance Brown's absence might extend beyond this contest, considering head coach Joe Mazzulla didn't provide much clarity on his condition when asked by reporters. While he is on the shelf, Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard should handle the majority of the load on the scoring end.

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
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