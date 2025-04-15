Fantasy Basketball
Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown Injury: Goes through practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2025 at 9:36am

Brown (knee) was a full participant at Tuesday's practice, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Brown missed Sunday's regular-season finale as he continues to work through a right knee posterior impingement. Still, the Celtics have always expressed confidence that he'll be ready to roll for the start of the playoffs on April 20. It will be interesting to see if he faces any restrictions, however.

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
