Jaylen Brown Injury: Goes through practice
Brown (knee) was a full participant at Tuesday's practice, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Brown missed Sunday's regular-season finale as he continues to work through a right knee posterior impingement. Still, the Celtics have always expressed confidence that he'll be ready to roll for the start of the playoffs on April 20. It will be interesting to see if he faces any restrictions, however.
