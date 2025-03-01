Jaylen Brown Injury: Iffy against Denver
Brown is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Nuggets due to right knee pain, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Brown has already missed three of Boston's last seven outings and could now miss Sunday's contest due to right knee pain. If Brown is ultimately downgraded to out, Sam Hauser, Payton Pritchard, Baylor Scheierman and Jordan Walsh could all receive increased playing time.
