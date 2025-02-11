Fantasy Basketball
Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 11, 2025 at 1:58pm

Brown (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Brown continues to deal with right knee swelling, jeopardizing his status against San Antonio. Considering Wednesday is Boston's final contest ahead of the All-Star break, it wouldn't be shocking for the club to exercise caution with the star forward. While Sam Hauser would get a boost in streaming appeal if Brown sits out, Payton Pritchard would also be set for an expanded role off the bench.

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
