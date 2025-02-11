Jaylen Brown Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Brown (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Brown continues to deal with right knee swelling, jeopardizing his status against San Antonio. Considering Wednesday is Boston's final contest ahead of the All-Star break, it wouldn't be shocking for the club to exercise caution with the star forward. While Sam Hauser would get a boost in streaming appeal if Brown sits out, Payton Pritchard would also be set for an expanded role off the bench.