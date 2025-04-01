Fantasy Basketball
Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 1, 2025 at 2:11pm

Brown (knee) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Brown is in danger of missing a second straight game for the Celtics while dealing with a right knee issue. Sam Hauser and Baylor Scheierman remain candidates for more time on the floor if the reigning NBA Finals MVP is ruled out against Miami.

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics

