Jaylen Brown Injury: Iffy for Wednesday
Brown (knee) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Brown is in danger of missing a second straight game for the Celtics while dealing with a right knee issue. Sam Hauser and Baylor Scheierman remain candidates for more time on the floor if the reigning NBA Finals MVP is ruled out against Miami.
