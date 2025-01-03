Fantasy Basketball
Jaylen Brown headshot

Jaylen Brown Injury: Iffy Friday vs. HOU

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Brown (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Brown is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive outing due to a right shoulder strain. The star swingman has been stellar over his last five games, during which he has averaged 29.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.2 steals while shooting 54.5 percent from the field across 35.6 minutes per contest. If Brown is sidelined, Sam Hauser will likely get the starting nod once again.

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
