Jaylen Brown Injury: Iffy to face New York

Brown (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Brown is in jeopardy of missing his first game in April due to a lingering right knee injury. If the star swingman is unable to suit up against New York, Sam Hauser and Baylor Scheierman are candidates to receive an uptick in playing time. Brown has appeared in four of the club's last five outings, during which he has averaged 21.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 three-pointers across 27.3 minutes per contest.