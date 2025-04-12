Fantasy Basketball
Jaylen Brown headshot

Jaylen Brown Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Brown (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hornets.

As expected, Brown will miss Sunday's regular-season finale as he continues to work through a right knee posterior impingement. He received pain management injections in his right knee this past week, and the expectation is that the reigning NBA Finals MVP should be available for the first round of the postseason. Brown will finish the 2024-25 regular season averaging 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 34.3 minutes per game across 63 starts.

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
