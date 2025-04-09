Jaylen Brown Injury: Not playing Wednesday

Brown (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Orlando, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Brown has played just 22 minutes in each of the Celtics' last two games while managing a right knee injury. With Boston locked into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, Brown will join Jayson Tatum (ankle), Derrick White (ankle), Jrue Holiday (shoulder), Kristaps Porzingis (rest) and Al Hoford (knee) on the bench. Brown's next chance to play is Friday against Charlotte.