Jaylen Brown Injury: Out against Knicks

Brown (Achilles) is out for Thursday's game against the Knicks, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.

Brown will be sidelined for the front end of this back-to-back set. However, it remains to be seen if he will be cleared for Friday's game against the Pelicans. With this news, Baylor Scheierman and Payton Pritchard could be a lot more involved for the Celtics.