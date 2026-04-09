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Jaylen Brown Injury: Out against Knicks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2026 at 10:18am

Brown (Achilles) is out for Thursday's game against the Knicks, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.

Brown will be sidelined for the front end of this back-to-back set. However, it remains to be seen if he will be cleared for Friday's game against the Pelicans. With this news, Baylor Scheierman and Payton Pritchard could be a lot more involved for the Celtics.

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
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