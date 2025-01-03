Jaylen Brown Injury: Out Friday
Brown (shoulder) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Rockets, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Brown will miss a second straight game due to a right shoulder strain, with Sam Hauser likely to make a second straight start in his stead. The Celtics haven't indicated that Brown's injury is a long-term concern, but fantasy managers will nonetheless want to monitor his status closely ahead of the team's next game Sunday at Oklahoma City.
