Jaylen Brown Injury: Out Monday with illness
The Celtics have ruled out Brown for Monday's game against the Bucks due to a non-COVID illness.
Brown ended Sunday's 114-98 victory over Philadelphia with 27 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists across 38 minutes, but he's evidently feeling under the weather coming out of that game and will get a chance to rest up and recuperate for the second leg of the Celtics' back-to-back set. With Brown sitting, the Celtics will have more usage available for Derrick White and Payton Pritchard, while Baylor Scheierman and Hugo Gonzalez could see upticks in playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylen Brown See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 273 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 273 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 228 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylen Brown See More