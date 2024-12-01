Jaylen Brown Injury: Out Sunday due to illness
Brown has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due to an illness, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Brown was a late scratch after not being listed on any of the previous injury reports, and he can be considered questionable, at best, for Monday's game against the Heat. With Derrick White (foot) also out, Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser are candidates for major roles against Cleveland.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now