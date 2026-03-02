Jaylen Brown headshot

Jaylen Brown Injury: Out with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Brown (illness) will miss Monday's game against the Bucks, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.

Brown ended Sunday's 114-98 victory over Philadelphia with 27 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists across 38 minutes, but he woke up under the weather and will be held out for the second leg of this back-to-back set. With Brown sitting, the Celtics could rely more on Payton Pritchard, Baylor Scheierman and Hugo Gonzalez.

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
